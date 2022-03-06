Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.82.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 379.97 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total value of $149,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,063. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,920,000 after buying an additional 346,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,203,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.