Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tantech by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 266,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Tantech by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

