Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) & Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Critical Review

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) and Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Target Hospitality and Sonder’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality $225.15 million 1.46 -$25.13 million ($0.18) -17.94 Sonder N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sonder has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Target Hospitality.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Target Hospitality and Sonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality -6.35% -18.18% -3.16% Sonder N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Target Hospitality and Sonder, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sonder 0 1 2 0 2.67

Target Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.32%. Sonder has a consensus price target of 11.33, indicating a potential upside of 120.92%. Given Sonder’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonder is more favorable than Target Hospitality.

Summary

Target Hospitality beats Sonder on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico. The Bakken Basin segment reflects the facilities and operations in the Bakken Basin region and communities in North Dakota. The Government segment includes facilities and operations of the family residential center and support communities in Dilley, Texas. The company was founded by Brian Scott Lash in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Sonder Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

