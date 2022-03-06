TD Securities Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$12.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.98.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

TSE CPG opened at C$9.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.43. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.67 and a 1-year high of C$9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.45.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.