TD Securities Trims Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Target Price to C$6.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

