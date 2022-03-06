Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,263,500 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the January 31st total of 5,087,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,527.0 days.

TELDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland from €3.40 ($3.82) to €3.30 ($3.71) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.03.

OTCMKTS TELDF remained flat at $$2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

