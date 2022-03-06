Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Tennant by 563.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 85,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,498,000 after purchasing an additional 73,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tennant by 52.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

