Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CRO Todd Cione Sells 5,925 Shares

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) CRO Todd Cione sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $289,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Todd Cione also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 7th, Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $46.30 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $57,086,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 858,240 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 682,425 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Teradata by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 406,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Teradata by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 268,789 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata (Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

