TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,812,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639,041 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of TETRA Technologies worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,990,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 619,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,248,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 57,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2,400.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 138,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 3.09. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

TETRA Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.