Teucrium Sugar Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:CANE)

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,263 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,682% compared to the typical volume of 127 call options.
CANE opened at $9.59 on Friday. Teucrium Sugar Fund has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.
In other news, CEO Sal Gilbertie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $59,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About Teucrium Sugar Fund (Get Rating)
Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.
