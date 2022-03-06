Teucrium Sugar Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:CANE)

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,263 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,682% compared to the typical volume of 127 call options.

CANE opened at $9.59 on Friday. Teucrium Sugar Fund has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

In other news, CEO Sal Gilbertie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $59,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 1,001.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 89,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the third quarter worth $974,000.

About Teucrium Sugar Fund (Get Rating)

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

