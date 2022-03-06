The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Update

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the January 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.92. AZEK has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. AZEK’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZEK. UBS Group began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

In other news, CFO Peter G. Clifford acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and have sold 75,000 shares worth $3,211,250. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. CWM LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.