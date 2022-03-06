The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Update

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 9,130,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of BK stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

