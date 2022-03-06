The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

The GEO Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,591. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $705.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The GEO Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The GEO Group by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

