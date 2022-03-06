The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.130 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

NYSE:GEO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.76. 1,862,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,591. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $705.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 172,787 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The GEO Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 27,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The GEO Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.