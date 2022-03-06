The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €33.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on G1A. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.81 ($48.10).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €35.41 ($39.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €30.76 ($34.56) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($54.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

