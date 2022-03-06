The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €18.10 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.70) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.16 ($21.53).

Shares of PSM opened at €10.45 ($11.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €10.36 ($11.64) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($21.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

