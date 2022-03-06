The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€28.10” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.57) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.47 ($37.61).

EVK opened at €24.22 ($27.21) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($37.04). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.15.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

