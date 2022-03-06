The Goldman Sachs Group Trims First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price to $57.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sell rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FSLR. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of FSLR opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.39. First Solar has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 24,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $842,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,602 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 104,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

