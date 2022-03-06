The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. J. M. Smucker posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.58.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $81,056,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after buying an additional 250,642 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.78. 1,451,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,346. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

