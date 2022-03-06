The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $102.50

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.50 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.34), with a volume of 24611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.51).

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEBB. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.82) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.48) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of £171.64 million and a P/E ratio of 30.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In related news, insider Stuart Neil Warriner purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £55,800 ($74,869.18).

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

