The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Lessened by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 22.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $107.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,667. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average is $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,763 shares of company stock worth $7,428,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

