The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stake Lessened by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,867 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of RealReal worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 357.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth $330,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 108.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 35,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 26.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 345,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 72,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $67,282.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $264,253.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,950 shares of company stock worth $1,125,362. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REAL stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $687.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 139.73% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on REAL. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

