The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Upgraded to Buy at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.20) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 730 ($9.79) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.66) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.86) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 736.43 ($9.88).

LON SGE opened at GBX 658.40 ($8.83) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 25.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 749.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 751.03. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 573.20 ($7.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 862.20 ($11.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 683 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £20,490 ($27,492.28).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

