The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $623,700.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $75.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $1,494,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Trade Desk by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

