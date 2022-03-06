The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $623,700.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $75.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.
Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.