TheStreet Lowers Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.14.

DY stock opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,052 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 68,745.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after acquiring an additional 443,407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,440,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $20,640,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,313,000 after acquiring an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

