Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the January 31st total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of TCBX stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43. Third Coast Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,376,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,906,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,777,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,248,000.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

