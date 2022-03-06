Thomas W. Tedford Sells 92,838 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACCO. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

About ACCO Brands (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.