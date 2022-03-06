Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.64 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of OZK opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. Bank OZK has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Bank OZK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.