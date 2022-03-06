Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 77,404 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT opened at $23.67 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

