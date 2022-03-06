Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NCR were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 13.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,988,000 after acquiring an additional 764,122 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,948,000 after acquiring an additional 160,179 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 13.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,946,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,191,000 after acquiring an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 158.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 14.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,690,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 344,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $36.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.69.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

