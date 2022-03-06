Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 6,767 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Western Union were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Western Union by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Western Union by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 677,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Western Union by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 428,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 341,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 114,064.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 54,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WU shares. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

