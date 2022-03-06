Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 223 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average is $83.34.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

