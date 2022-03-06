Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,732 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,705 shares of company stock worth $14,010,228. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CPE opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

