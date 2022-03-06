Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 57.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 834.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after buying an additional 350,589 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 53.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 28,412 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.