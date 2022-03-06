Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Up 65.6% in February

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the January 31st total of 44,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.03.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBCP. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Athanor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 126.9% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.