Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TPZ. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark reissued an outperform rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.92.

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$21.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.85%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.36%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,000.

