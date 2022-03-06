Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.75.

TSE TXG opened at C$16.70 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$18.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4.70.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

