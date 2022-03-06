Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.Toro also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.10 EPS.

TTC traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.27. 1,028,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,384. Toro has a 1 year low of $89.52 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth $1,453,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Toro by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth $7,697,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

