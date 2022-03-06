Toro (NYSE:TTC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $89.70

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.70 and last traded at $90.39, with a volume of 2658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Toro by 90.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,498,000 after buying an additional 336,084 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Toro by 18.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,634,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 25.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,313,000 after buying an additional 299,386 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

