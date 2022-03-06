Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on April 4th

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
TIH opened at C$110.36 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$87.85 and a 12-month high of C$115.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a PE ratio of 27.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$108.91.
In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,265,000. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,000.
About Toromont Industries (Get Rating)
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
Further Reading
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.