Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on April 4th

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

TIH opened at C$110.36 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$87.85 and a 12-month high of C$115.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a PE ratio of 27.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$108.91.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,265,000. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.70.

About Toromont Industries (Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.