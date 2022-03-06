Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Position Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Townsquare Media worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 44.2% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 237,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 72,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 36,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 47.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at $286,000. 50.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $193.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

