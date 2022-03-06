TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Holdings Raised by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,254,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $906.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 218.19%.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.