Traders Buy Large Volume of Northern Oil and Gas Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 14,648 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 857% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,530 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $27.39 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 151.78% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after buying an additional 404,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after buying an additional 410,903 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

