TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$15.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TA shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$12.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -5.89. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.10 and a 1 year high of C$14.75.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

