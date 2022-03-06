Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Stake Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCI stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

