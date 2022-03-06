TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.33.

NASDAQ TA opened at $39.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $583.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 412.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 59,385 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

