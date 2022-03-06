TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of TA opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.01. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 59,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,377 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

