Trent G. Kamke Sells 7,929 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

