Tri Star Advisors Inc. Acquires 551 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,360,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.65. The stock had a trading volume of 109,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,481. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $137.70 and a one year high of $153.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.66 and its 200-day moving average is $146.95.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.