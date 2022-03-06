Tri Star Advisors Inc. Buys 122,449 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,449 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 5.6% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 146,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,893. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

